Charges pending against Bronx squatter accused of setting fire to home that killed dog

Charges are pending against the alleged Bronx squatter accused of setting fire to an apartment building earlier this week that left a resident’s dog dead.

Charges are pending against the alleged Bronx squatter accused of setting fire to an apartment building earlier this week that left a resident’s dog dead.

According to police sources, the wild incident unfolded at around 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 12 when firefighters received reports of flames bursting from a six-story apartment building located at 4140 Carpenter Ave.

Sources familiar with the investigation report that a 42-year-old emotionally disturbed man — whose identity has not yet been released by police — had broken into a vacant 4th-floor apartment that had its windows boarded up.

While squatting inside the premises Tuesday evening, police report, he set the apartment ablaze before leaping from the window, somehow managing to survive the fall. Cops quickly picked him up and took him into custody.

Meanwhile, two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze; they were treated at Jacobi Hospital.

During the incident, firefighters came upon a resident’s dog that had suffered smoke inhalation and subsequently died. The age and breed of the canine were not available.

The squatter, meanwhile, is expected to be charged with arson and animal cruelty charges, police sources said.