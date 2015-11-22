Schumer: Feds need to close loophole that could allow people on ‘no fly list’ to obtain weapons

Some individuals on the federal government’s “no fly list” can purchase a firearm or explosive.

U.S. Sen Charles Schumer called on the federal government Sunday to close the loophole that allows potential terrorists to legally buy weapons.

Individuals on the federal government’s “no fly list” can purchase a firearm or explosive if they don’t fix one of nine other disqualifying criteria, such as being convicted of a felony. Last year, 215 suspected terrorists passed a gun background check because of this, the senator said.

“It makes no sense that suspected terrorists on our ‘no fly list’ can legally purchase explosives and firearms in this country,” he said in a statement.

Schumer urged Congress to pass the “Denying Firearms and Explosives to Dangerous Terrorists Act of 2015,” which would give the attorney general the power to deny a firearm sale to a known or suspected terrorist. The law would have protections so that the person in question can challenge the restriction.