Charlie Kirk speaks during a Turning Point USA “American Comeback Tour” event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10, in Orem, Utah, shortly before he was shot.

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on Wednesday while speaking on the Utah Valley University (UVU) campus, drawing swift condemnation of political violence from New York political figures.

Kirk, 31, co-founded Turning Point USA, a nonprofit organization that advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses. He was also a radio host and close ally of President Donald Trump, often credited with helping mobilize young conservative voters in last year’s presidential election.

President Trump confirmed Kirk’s death on Wednesday evening via a post on Truth Social, saying, “No one understood or had the heart of the youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.”

“He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika and family. Charlie, we love you,” Trump posted on Truth. In a later post, the President ordered flags across the country to be lowered to half-mast until Sunday evening.

Turning Point USA issued a statement shortly after Kirk’s death, asking “everyone keep his family and loved ones in your prayers.”

“We ask that you please respect their privacy and dignity at this time,” the statement concluded.

NYC pols denounce political violence

New York lawmakers and political figures across the political divide were quick to denounce the act of political violence immediately after the incident.

“Horrified by the news that Charlie Kirk has been shot. Political violence has no place in our country,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

The four NYC mayoral candidates also weighed in.

Mayor Eric Adams said, “We may disagree on the issues, but gun violence has no place in our country. Our prayers are with Charlie Kirk, his family, and everyone else affected by today’s shooting.”

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the incident “disturbing,” adding: “While details and motivations are still unknown, my prayers are with Charlie Kirk, the students, and all impacted. Political violence is becoming too common and too often celebrated. It must be universally condemned by everyone, everywhere.”

Queens Assembly Member and mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani also weighed in: “I’m horrified by the shooting of Charlie Kirk at a college event in Utah. Political violence has no place in our country.”

Curtis Sliwa, the Republican mayoral candidate who survived a 1992 shooting, called the attack “horrific” and urged Americans to reject violence: “We must do better as a country in eradicating political violence … We are all Americans in the end. When I was shot, I was lucky to survive. Seeing this is gut-wrenching.”

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “Political violence has no place in America. This shooting is horrifying, and I’m praying for Charlie Kirk and his family.”

Kirk was appearing at UVU as part of Turning Point’s “American Comeback Tour,” hosted by the university’s chapter of the group. Videos circulating on social media show Kirk sitting beneath a tent with the tour logo when a gunshot is heard. He appears to recoil and slump in his seat as blood flows from his neck. Audience members can be heard screaming and rushing away.

University officials confirmed a single shot was fired at the event. The campus was placed on lockdown, with classes canceled and students instructed to shelter in place until escorted off campus by police.

“UVU campus is closed. Classes cancelled. Those on campus are secure in place until police officers can escort you safely off campus. We ask for your patience throughout this process. We are providing updates as best as possible. This is an ongoing and unfolding event,” UVU said in a statement, after confirming a single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker.

According to Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin on X, Kirk’s wife, Erika, and their two children were reportedly on campus at the time.