Check out these 13 holiday light drive-thrus in and near New York City | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Brooke Thompson

Despite the ongoing pandemic, there is one activity that is near impossible to cancel — going to a holiday lights drive-thru. This safe and fun activity can be enjoyed by families who are wanting to get out of the house and immerse themselves in Christmas music, sparkling lights, and the holiday spirit.

The following is a list of the best 13 holiday light attractions in NYC, Long Island, Westchester, Hudson Valley, and New Jersey

Holiday Light Drive-Thru Attractions in Long Beach

Magic of Lights – Jones Beach

Have your family immerse themselves in the Magic of Lights as you drive through spectacular light displays. Colorful, twinkling, LED lights and holiday music help create extraordinary images and animations of classic holiday characters and scenes. Cruise through this 2.5 mile light display which features the latest LED technology and digital animations. Families will get to drive through the Blizzard Tunnel, 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland, and The Night Before Christmas. There will also be a Toyota Mega Tree Spectacular which is a 240 ft. LED Christmas tree and a holiday favorite. And they all can be viewed from the safety and comfort of your own car!

Their hours of operation are 5 pm – 10 pm Sunday – Thursday and 5 pm – 11 pm Friday and Saturday. Open November 13th through January 2nd. For advanced admission, a standard vehicle is $25. At the gate, admission is $30 Monday – Thursday while it’s $35 Friday – Saturday.

Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Parkway Jones, Jones Beach, NY

Riverhead Holiday Light Show – Calverton

Experience the magic of the holidays with the largest holiday light show in Suffolk County. The Riverhead Holiday Light Show has returned and offering more displays that will dazzle your little ones as you drive through 1.5 miles of flickering candles, winter landscapes, snowflake flurries, and even Santa’s workshop. What’s really cool about this light show is that the lights are synchronized to the music on your radio.

Tickets can either be purchased at the gate or online through their website for $25 per car. The Riverhead Light Show attractions open at 5 and will run for selects dates from November 19 to December 30.

Long Island Sports Park, 149 Edwards Ave, Calverton, NY 11933

Girl Scouts of Suffolk County Holiday Light Show – Shirley

Immerse yourself in the beauty of lights at the 16th annual Girl Scouts of Suffolk County Holiday Light Show. Your family will be dazzled by this 1.5 mile, drive-thru course where the Girl Scouts will be showing off their designs of the holiday displays, such as a castle, a holiday feast, the New York skyline, Santa delivering presents, and so much more!

Girl Scouts of Suffolk County Holiday Light Show is open daily starting at 5 and ending at 10, from December 1 to December 30. Ticket prices vary when purchased either online or at the gate. It’s $25 per car at the gate or $22 per car online.

1 William Floyd Pkwy.,l, Shirley, NY

Holiday Light Drive-Thru Attractions in New York City

North Pole Express by Top View – Midtown

Take a holiday journey with Santa on the North Pole Express. Enjoy the sights of New York while sipping on a delicious cup of hot chocolate and munching on scrumptious cookies. Meet the Express Conductor, one of Santa’s elves, and, of course, Santa.

This trip has two packages:

The North Pole Express Standard Experience is $49 and includes a 45-minute journey where you get to meet the Express Conductor and Santa. Activities included on this trip are: looking at North Pole Christmas lights, writing a letter to Santa, Christmas caroling, and meeting Santa.

The North Pole Express Enhanced experience is $79 and includes a one hour and 15 minute trip. What separates this package from the Standard Experience is that the route is longer, so there are more sights. One of Santa’s elves will be joining your bus journey, in addition to your Express Conductor, and there will be storytelling onboard. Just like in the Standard Experience, children will still get to write a letter to Santa, partake in Christmas caroling, and meet Santa.

2 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017

Dyker Lights – Dyker Heights

If you don’t feel like paying to see holiday lights this year, check out Dyker Heights. This Brooklyn neighborhood goes all-out on their holiday decorations. Here, you can expect to see life-size Santas, gorgeous light displays, and possibly even hear Christmas carols. These light displays are between 11th to 13th Avenue or 83rd Avenue to 86th St.

Holiday Light Drive-Thru Attractions in Upstate New York

Get in the Holiday Spirit with the Peace, Love, and Lights Drive-Thru. Hosted by the Bethel Woods Center, this one-mile drive-thru features their iconic 120-foot Twinkle Tunnel and their themed areas, showing off the gorgeous scenery of the conservatory with the Enchanted Forest and Snowflake Alley displays. As you drive on, be sure to keep an eye out for Santa’s Workshop, and Groovy Way — a lights’ display that will take you back in time to Woodstock 1969.

This attraction is open from 5 pm to 10 pm, starting November 23 through January 3. The tickets are $20 per car; you can pay admission at the gate or buy tickets online through the Bethel Woods website. Masks are not required for being in the vehicle but are mandatory if you visit their Holiday Hub or the Museum.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, 200 Hurd Road, Bethel, New York 12720 Orange County Fair’s Holiday Lights Spectacular – Middletown If you happen to be in the Middletown area, take a drive through Orange Country Fair’s Holiday Lights Spectacular. The Holiday Lights Spectacular is revamped to be safe and socially distant. From the comfort of your own car, you munch on delicious holiday treats from vendors as you journey through the incredible holiday light display spread out over the fairgrounds and later the multimedia show. At the end of the venture, grab your take-home gingerbread kit. From November 27 to December 13, the park is open from 5 pm to 10 pm, Thursday through Sunday. Then, from December 17 to January 3, the park is open daily, still from 5 pm to 10 pm. Tickets are $30 per car and can be purchase either at the gate or online from their website. 239 Wisner Ave, Middletown, NY 10940 Westchester’s Winter Wonderland – Valhalla Check out the Westchester’s Winter Wonderland. This whimsical, holiday light drive-thru features a 1.2 mile course that has spectacular sights, such as a warm, Fireside Forest, towering candy canes at Candy Cane Lane, the enchantment of the Magical Woods, and the Twirling Tunnel — it features over 100 feet of swirling colors and many more dazzling displays! What’s unique about this holiday attraction is that there are also costumed characters wandering the park. You might even get a glimpse of Santa! Tune in to some holiday music, grab your favorite holiday treat, and enjoy the drive. Tickets are available online on their website for $40 and at the gate for $50, though priority will be given to those who bought their tickets online. The park opens at 6 and runs for select dates through January 3. 1 Bronx River Pkwy Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595

Holiday Light Drive-Thru Attractions in New Jersey

South Jersey Holiday Light Show – Swedesboro, NJ

If you are looking for more light shows, check out the South Jersey Holiday Light Show. The Bridgeport Speedway got a huge, holiday make-over in Christmas lights and holiday-themed displays, such as towering candles, a winter landscape, Santa delivering gifts, and more! This one-mile route of holiday lights will be a hit with your family.

The South Jersey Holiday Light Show opens at 5 pm for select dates, from November 19 to December 30. Tickets can either be purchased at the door or online through their website.

Bridgeport Speedway, 83 Flood Gate Rd, Swedesboro, NJ 08085

Holdidig Light Show – West Berlin, NJ

Diggerland, the construction-themed theme park, is hosting its own light show. Grab your favorite holiday snacks and a warm drink from the concession stand and drive through their mile-long course of twinkling lights and holiday displays. Fully immerse yourself in the holiday experience by tuning into the radio where the lights will synchronize themselves to the music.

While tickets can be purchased at the gate, tickets bought online will be given first priority. The admission fee is $29.95 per car and the park is open from 5 pm to 9:30 pm for select dates up until January 3.

Diggerland USA, 100 Pinedge Drive, West Berlin, NJ 08091

Skylands Stadium Christmas Light Show and Village – Augusta, NJ

Celebrate the holidays at Skylands Stadium Christmas Light Show and Village. Set to holiday music, this spectacular drive-thru light show has over two millions lights and shows off gorgeous holiday displays, featuring animated scenes, spirited reindeer, mischievous elves, Santa’s workshop, a winter wonderland, and so much more!

When you’re down with the drive-thru, check out the winter carnival (for an additional fee) where you can ride carnival rides, munch on sweets, meet Santa, visit the nativity scene, and even go ice skating. If your family wants to check out more holiday lights, there is even a walk-through light display.

Tickets are $29 per car and can be bought either online or at the gate. The Skyland’s Stadium Christmas Light Show and Village is open for select dates November 20 through January 3.

94 Championship Place, Augusta, NJ

PNC Bank Arts Center Magic of Lights – Holmdel, NJ

Have your family immerse themselves in the Magic of Lights as you drive through spectacular light displays. Colorful, twinkling, LED lights and holiday music help create extraordinary images and animations of classic holiday characters and scenes. Cruise through this 2.5 mile light display which features the latest LED technology and digital animations. Families will get to drive through the Blizzard Tunnel, 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland, and The Night Before Christmas. There will also be a Toyota Mega Tree Spectacular which is a 240 ft. LED Christmas tree and a holiday favorite. And they all can be viewed from the safety and comfort of your own car!

Their hours of operation are 5 pm – 10 pm Sunday – Thursday and 5 pm – 11 pm Friday and Saturday. Open November 13th through January 2nd. For advanced admission, a standard vehicle is $25. At the gate, admission is $30.

PNC Bank Arts Center, 116 Garden State Pkwy, Holmdel, NJ

This story first appeared on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.