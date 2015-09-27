Brooklyn to host Cheers NY, state wine and beer festival

Beer and wine lovers can check out the best New York State has to offer at the cost of a …

A mug of beer with foam. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Beer and wine lovers can check out the best New York State has to offer at the cost of a subway ride.

The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce and the state’s Empire State Development Corporation will hold “Cheers NY” at Industry City in Sunset Park on October 3 and 4. The beverage festival will bring the top in New York breweries to one place, including Brooklyn Winery, Sixpoint Brewery, and the KelSo Beer Company.

Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce Carlo A. Scissura said the industry has been booming in New York.

“New York State and Brooklyn have so much to offer, in terms of high-quality craft beverages and food, that there’s no way any attendee will be disappointed,” he said in a statement.

The craft beer sector grew by 59% from 2013 to 2014, has a statewide economic impact estimated at $3.5 billion, and currently accounts for 6,552 direct industry jobs, according to the state. The number of distillery farms in the state went up from 62 to 78 last year.

Cheers NY, which is the first time the state partnered with a local chamber, will have samplings, gift options, information on getaways and a complimentary glass for each attendee. The Brooklyn Chamber has already begun promoting the event with interactive maps that show the borough’s top places for wine and beer breweries. A distillery map will be available soon.

Log onto cheersny.com for more information and tickets.