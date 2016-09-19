Chelsea bombing timeline: How the investigation developed

The investigation into the Chelsea bombing unfolded quickly. Here is a breakdown of what happened.

Saturday, Sept. 17

9:30 a.m.: A pipe bomb explodes in Seaside, New Jersey, along the route of a charity race. No injuries were reported.

8:30 p.m.: An explosion goes off on West 23rd Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues. Twenty-nine people are injured.

11:10 p.m.: NYPD ‎Assistant Commissioner for Communication and Public Information J. Peter Donald tweets for residents to stay clear of the area near West 27th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues as police investigate a “second potential device.” The second device was later described as a pressure cooker with a cellphone and wires attached to it.

11:20 p.m.: NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill and Mayor Bill de Blasio hold a news conference. De Blasio calls the Chelsea explosion an intentional act.

Sunday, Sept. 18

12:13 a.m.: The NYPD asks residents on 27th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues to stay clear of their windows as police remove the second device.

2:20 a.m.: The bomb squad safely removes the second device from 27th Street. The device is taken to a facility in the Bronx to be analyzed.

10:15 a.m.: Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces about 1,000 more New York State police and national guard will patrol the Port Authority Bus Terminal, airports and subway stations.

4:30 to 6:30 p.m.: The secondary device is rendered safe at the Rodman’s Neck Range in the Bronx. The device is sent to the FBI’s laboratory in Quantico, Va.

8:30 p.m.: Five devices are found in a bag in a trash can near a train station in Elizabeth, New Jersey. One of the devices explodes as the bomb squad attempts to disarm it with a robot, according to reports.

8:45 p.m.: FBI agents pull over a “vehicle of interest” on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, taking five people into custody for questioning in connection with the Chelsea bombing. The five people in the vehicle are relatives and associates of the bombing suspect, later identified as Ahmad Khan Rahimi, but it’s not clear if they were involved in the bombing, according to reports.

Monday, Sept. 19

7:30 a.m.: The FBI releases a photo of Rahimi, saying he is wanted for questioning in connection to Saturday’s Chelsea bombing.

9:15 a.m.: The New Jersey State Police share additional photos of Rahimi, saying he is also wanted for questioning in connection to the pipe bomb explosion in Seaside Park, New Jersey.

10:30 a.m.: An owner of a bar in Linden, New Jersey, calls police about a suspicious person sleeping in the hallway of his establishment, according to Linden Mayor Derek Armstead. When an officer arrives, he recognize the man as Rahimi, who then fires at him and, later, two other officers. Rahimi shoots multiple rounds at the three responding police officers. Two are hit, but are expected to be OK, Linden police said.

Shortly before noon: Rahimi is brought into custody by Linden police officers.

1:30 p.m.: Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill and other officials hold a news conference. De Blasio says they have “every reason to believe this was an act of terror.” He also says there is no indication other individuals were involved. Assistant director of the FBI’s New York division, William Sweeney Jr., says there is no indication of a terror cell operating in the area. NYPD Commissioner O’Neill says investigators still do not have a motive for the explosions. The five individuals taken into custody for questioning after a traffic stop on the Belt Parkway Sunday night are no longer in police custody and have not been charged in connection with the bombings, according to the FBI.