Chelsea Clinton: I could run for NYC mayor, or senate

Chelsea Clinton could be living up to the family tradition.

In an interview with Fast Company, the former First Daughter said she is open to considering a career in politics, a marked shift from her earlier positions against it.

“I live in a city and a state and a country where I support my elected representatives,” Clinton said. “If at some point that weren’t the case, and I didn’t support my mayor or my city councilwoman or my congresswoman or either of my senators–and I’m lucky to live in a state where I have lots of women representing me, you know–maybe then I’d have to ask and answer the question for myself, and come to a different answer.”

Clinton spent her 20s at a hedge fund and studying public health. She joined the foundation her father started, which is now the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation. Lately, Clinton has been more of a public presence, appearing at SXSW and even on “The Tonight Show.”

Anne Parnes, the author of a bestselling book about Hillary Clinton, told Fast Company she “could see” Chelsea running for Congress in New York in 10 years.

“She has the Clinton name, she has the chops, and she’s really smart and savvy. Nothing can hold her back.”