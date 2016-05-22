Chelsea drive-by shooting sends Brooklyn man to hospital: NYPD

The 27-year-old man was sitting in his Bentley near Seventh Avenue and West 17th Street.

A man was shot twice during a drive-by shooting in Chelsea, police said.

A 27-year-old Brooklyn man was shot twice during a drive-by shooting as he sat in his Bentley in Chelsea early Sunday, police said.

Garry Rey was sitting in the red luxury car near the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 17th Street when he was attacked at about 5:40 a.m., according to police.

Rey was shot in the shoulder and back, and taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in stable condition.

The suspect drove off, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the attack were not immediately clear, but by Sunday night Rey had stopped cooperating with police, cops said.