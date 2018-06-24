News Brooklyn hit-and-run kills 4-year-old girl, police say The car fled the scene immediately after, police said. A four-year-old girl in Brooklyn was killed in a hit-and-run in Bushwick on June 24, 2018, according to the NYPD. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto / carlballou By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated June 24, 2018 6:55 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A 4-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run after a car backed into both her and her mother as they were crossing the street in Bushwick on Sunday, police said. The girl and her mother were crossing the corner of Wyckoff Avenue and Hart Street at about 4:30 p.m. when the car hit them, police said. The dark-colored car immediately fled the scene, police said. The little girl was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Her mother suffered minor injuries. Police were still searching for the suspect Sunday evening. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.