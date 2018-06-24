LATEST PAPER
Brooklyn hit-and-run kills 4-year-old girl, police say

A four-year-old girl in Brooklyn was killed in a hit-and-run in Bushwick on June 24, 2018, according to the NYPD. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto / carlballou

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
A 4-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run after a car backed into both her and her mother as they were crossing the street in Bushwick on Sunday, police said.

The girl and her mother were crossing the corner of Wyckoff Avenue and Hart Street at about 4:30 p.m. when the car hit them, police said.

The dark-colored car immediately fled the scene, police said.

The little girl was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Her mother suffered minor injuries.

Police were still searching for the suspect Sunday evening.

