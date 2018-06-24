A 4-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run after a car backed into both her and her mother as they were crossing the street in Bushwick on Sunday, police said.

The girl and her mother were crossing the corner of Wyckoff Avenue and Hart Street at about 4:30 p.m. when the car hit them, police said.

The dark-colored car immediately fled the scene, police said.

The little girl was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Her mother suffered minor injuries.

Police were still searching for the suspect Sunday evening.