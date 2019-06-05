A 7-year-old boy was shot in the courtyard of a New York City Housing Authority complex in the Bronx Wednesday, police said.

The unidentified boy was grazed in the leg by a bullet at the Mill Brook Houses, near East 137th Street and St. Ann's Avenue in Mott Haven, around 12:40 pm., according to cops.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln and was expected to survive, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation Wednesday afternoon. So far, no arrests have been made, police said.