Child, 7, shot in courtyard of Bronx NYCHA complex, NYPD says

The child was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln and was expected to survive, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

Police respond after a 7-year-old boy was shot

Police respond after a 7-year-old boy was shot in the leg in a courtyard of a NYCHA complex in Mott Haven on Wednesday, police said. Photo Credit: Marcus Santos

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
A 7-year-old boy was shot in the courtyard of a New York City Housing Authority complex in the Bronx Wednesday, police said.

The unidentified boy was grazed in the leg by a bullet at the Mill Brook Houses, near East 137th Street and St. Ann's Avenue in Mott Haven, around 12:40 pm., according to cops.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln and was expected to survive, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation Wednesday afternoon. So far, no arrests have been made, police said.

Lauren Cook

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

