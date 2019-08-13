Three state lawmakers who said they’d been abused as youths urged other New Yorkers with similar stories to come forward as the legislators Tuesday promoted a new state law temporarily lifting the statute of limitations on suing alleged abusers and their enablers.

State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx) and Assemb. Rodneyse Bichotte (D-Brooklyn) and Yuh-Line Niou (D-Manhattan), each grew emotional during a Times Square news conference as they described the trauma of childhood abuse.

“When we heal ourselves, we give strength to those who need more support to take on their own personal healing journey,” said Biaggi, quoting a passage from “Inward,” a book of poems and writings by author Yung Pueblo.

“I truly did think that I would go to my grave” with her story of abuse, Biaggi said at the event, which was held to raise awareness for the Child Victims Act.

Starting Wednesday, and lasting one year, the law opens a so-called look-back period allowing adults who say they were abused as children to sue in civil court, regardless of how long ago the conduct is alleged to have occurred.

The trio of lawmakers appears in ads running in Times Square and on social media publicizing the law.

“We can now seek justice in the courts,” the ads say.

Get the Top Stories newsletter Editors' picks of our best stories, right to your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Seattle lawyer Jason Amala’s firm, Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala, is helping file such lawsuits on behalf of about 200 plaintiffs alleging abuse within institutions such as the Roman Catholic Church and the Boy Scouts, he said.

“It’s historic, insofar as in this environment where society, I think, now is more accepting of the fact this was a pervasive problem for a long time,” Amala said in an interview.

He said only a few other states, including Washington and Hawaii, have passed similar laws, though the measures differ in addressing the statute of limitations.

The Manhattan-based law firm Weitz & Luxenberg also announced plans to file 400 cases on behalf of about 1,200 plaintiffs, beginning Wednesday, against churches, schools, hospitals and other organizations.

The Catholic Church had long opposed the legislation, arguing that the age of allegations hobbled their ability to defend themselves in court and put the church in financial jeopardy. The legislation had been considered in Albany for more than a decade, but always had been blocked by a Republican-led State Senate. The law finally passed earlier this year after Democrats won control of the chamber.

The three lawmakers who spoke in Times Square Tuesday said, for various reasons, they don’t plan to sue.