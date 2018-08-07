LATEST PAPER
Children’s services worker with record arrested after shoving boy in Manhattan, NYPD says

The 55-year-old man pushed the boy and shoved his head in a filing cabinet, police said.

An Administration for Children's Services worker is accused

An Administration for Children's Services worker is accused of attacking a boy at the Nicholas Scoppetta Children's Center in Kips Bay, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com
A children’s services worker, who served time for a murder conviction, was arrested Monday after he allegedly pushed a 6-year-old boy into a door and shoved his head into a filing cabinet, police said.

Jacques Edwards, 55, works for the city’s Administration for Children’s Services at the Nicholas Scoppetta Children’s Center on First Avenue, between East 28th and 29th streets, in Kips Bay, where the alleged attack happened, cops said.

The boy was not seriously injured, an ACS spokeswoman said.

Edwards was charged Monday with assault and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

He was previously convicted of second-degree murder and served 28 years in prison in upstate Otisville between 1982 and 2010, according to Department of Correction records.

ACS said it could not comment on the details of the incident, citing privacy laws.

“Our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of New York City’s children, and as soon as this employee’s actions came to our attention we immediately removed him from duty and alerted law enforcement,” the agency said in a statement.

