Gov. Chris Christie, mayor’s office continue quarrel over refugee crisis

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and the mayor’s office continued their spat over the Syrian refugee crisis Sunday.

“Given the way he’s talking and not worried about the security and the safety of the people in New York, maybe he should be mayor of Damascus,” Christie said of Mayor Bill de Blasio during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” yesterday.

The Republican presidential candidate and the mayor have been locked in a war of words since de Blasio publicly chastised Christie’s stance against admitting Syrian refugees.

Christie defended his argument that the administration cannot be trusted to vet refugees, adding “orphans under the age of 5” should not be admitted to the country because there is no one to care for them.

During a news conference criticizing Christie last week, the mayor held up a photo of a dead Syrian boy.

Karen Hinton, spokeswoman for the mayor, defended de Blasio’s record on Twitter after Christie’s criticisms Sunday. “Yawn. NYC unemployment rate 4.8%. Lowest crime rate in decades. More affordable apartments. Around 70,000 kids in pre-K,” she tweeted.