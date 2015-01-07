Christian Ferdinand gets 25 years for killing Brooklyn girl Shaniesha Forbes, 14

A former Brooklynite was sentenced to 25 years to life Wednesday for murdering a 14-year-old girl he believed was pregnant with his baby, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney.

Christian Ferdinand, 22, also burned the body of Shaniesha Forbes, 14, and dumped her remains in a channel on Gerritsen Beach.

Ferdinand met Forbes on Facebook and according to testimony, became enraged when the teen told him she was pregnant and refused to undergo an abortion. An autopsy of the teen, whose body was found two days after her death, revealed that she was not pregnant.

Ferdinand was living in Limestone, Maine, when he was arrested in May 2013 and was convicted of the murder last month.