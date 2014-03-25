Christine Marinoni, wife of Cynthia Nixon, gets de Blasio administration gig: report

Hired as a special adviser in the Department of Education.

Miranda Hobbes is the powerful half of every relationship on “Sex and the City,” but in real life, Cynthia Nixon’s got competition.

Nixon’s wife, Christine Marinoni, is joining Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration as special adviser for community partnerships in the Department of Education, the New York Daily News reports.

Both Nixon and Marinoni publicly supported de Blasio throughout his campaign, Nixon as an adviser and speaker at his inauguration, Marinoni volunteering full-time and organizing advocacy group “Women for de Blasio,” among other efforts.

Marinoni, 46, will earn $120,000 a year and be responsible for “developing a plan on how we engage community partners — including businesses, nonprofits and community-based organizations — on our major education initiativaes,” a City Hall spokeswoman told the Daily News.

The couple’s friendship with de Blasio dates back to 2001, when Marinoni was director of the Alliance for Quality Education, and de Blasio was running for City Council in Park Slope.