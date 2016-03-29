Christopher Rhodes, baby who died in the Bronx, ruled a homicide: ME

There were no arrests as of Tuesday.

An NYPD vehicle in an undated photo. Photo Credit: WellWell

The death of a 4-month-old baby in the Bronx last year was ruled a homicide on Tuesday, according to the Medical Examiner’s office.

Initially the baby’s father told police he was feeding the baby and left him on a pillow on the couch when he fell off. But on Tuesday, the ME’s office said Christopher Rhodes died of “blunt force trauma to head.”

The baby was rushed to Montefiore Medical Center on Aug. 7 and later transferred to Jacobi Medical Center. He was treated for head trauma and injuries to his torso, but couldn’t be saved.

