Church cleared after bomb threat during Sunday services

One of New York’s most popular mega churches was evacuated Sunday during services after a bomb threat, police said.

The Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral in Jamaica, Queens, where former U.S. Rep. Floyd Flake serves as senior pastor, received a bomb threat around 9:30 a.m., police said.

Cops and the Emergency Services Unit responded, cleared the church and evaluated the premises. They deemed the threat unfounded and worship resumed.

Cathedral staff, which declined to comment yesterday, kept congregants updated on Twitter, tweeting, “Praise God!! The sanctuary is secure and we WILL worship in the cathedral sanctuary for our 11:15am worship service!!” and, later, “We’re so grateful for all of your prayers!! Our Pastors Floyd & Elaine Flake are safe, our church family is safe and our GOD Has the VICTORY.”

It was not clear if the threat was called into 911 or into the church itself.