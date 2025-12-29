Citi Bike, New York City’s bike-sharing program, is increasing its rates once again at the start of the new year, its parent company, Lyft, announced on Monday.

The company announced that its prices are shooting up for both members and non-members alike beginning Jan. 5. It has raised its rates for the program, which is not publicly funded, several times over the past couple of years, including a hike as recently as this year.

Patrick Knoth, Citi Bike’s general manager, framed the hike as necessary for continuing the program’s expansion and maintaining its current fleet.

“This adjustment reflects our continued investment in expanding Citi Bike to underserved neighborhoods and maintaining the largest bike share system in North America, without taxpayer subsidies,” Knoth said. “Since 2019, we’ve tripled the service area and fleet size while keeping our reduced-fare program at $5 per month.”

Lyft, in a news release, also cited President Trump’s imposition of “unexpected” and “ongoing” tariffs this year as part of its reasoning for raising its prices.

How much will Citi Bike users pay?

Starting Jan. 28, an annual Citi Bike membership will cost an additional $20 — going up from $219 to $239. Those who receive subsidized memberships through their employers will now pay $191 annually, a 20% discount.

Beginning on Jan. 5, Members will also start paying 27 cents per minute in e-bike fees and classic bike overage fees, up from the current price of 25 cents. It will now cost members $8.01 to take a 30-minute e-bike ride.

Riders who take an under-45-minute e-bike ride entering or exiting Manhattan will have their fees capped at $5.40.

Reduced fare memberships will remain at the same annual price of $60. However, e-bike fees are increasing to 14 cents per minute and classic bike overage fees are rising to 27 cents per minute — up from 13 and 25 cents per minute, respectively.

Member benefits such as unlimited 45-minute classic rides, 60 free e-bike minutes a year, five guest passes annually, and lower e-bike rates will remain the same.

The $4.99 per-ride unlock fee, which is waived for members but charged to non-members, remains the same. But non-members will now be charged 41 cents per minute in e-bike fees and classic overage fees, up from 38 cents.

It will now cost $17.30 for non-members to take a 30-minute e-bike ride.

Transit advocate fumes: Citi Bike ‘out of reach for too many’

The new price increase quickly received backlash from transportation advocates.

Ben Furnas, executive director of the group Transportation Alternatives, slammed the move in a statement saying the rates have “skyrocketed” in recent years, making Citi Bike “out of reach for too many.”

“Biking should be an easy, safe, and affordable option for everyone — and demand shows New Yorkers want more bike share — but too many New Yorkers can’t afford to move around their own city,” he added. “Increasing costs are unsustainable for everyday New Yorkers.”

Furnas also called for the city to publicly fund Citi Bike, something outgoing Mayor Eric Adams had promised to do on the campaign trail, but did not follow through on.

When asked if he supports subsidizing and expanding the program further into the outboroughs and for students at a mayoral forum in February, incoming Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he does.

“As rates are raised yet again, it’s time to finally publicly fund this program and bring it in line with major bike share systems around the world,” Furnas said. “New Yorkers deserve a reliable, expansive, and affordable bike share system so that New Yorkers from all walks of life have access to this critical transportation option, no matter where they live or how much money they make.”