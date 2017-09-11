Citi Bike rider hit by truck in midtown, NYPD says

A Citi Bike rider was pinned underneath a dump truck in midtown on September 11, 2017. Photo Credit: Nicole Brown

A Citi Bike rider was hospitalized with extensive leg damage Monday morning after being pinned under a turning dump truck in midtown, according to the police department.

The 27-year-old woman was riding alongside vehicle traffic heading east on 30th Street about 11:33 a.m. when she attempted to cross the intersection at Seventh Avenue, police said.

As she continued straight, the cyclist was hit by the truck making a right turn, pinning the woman underneath it.

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital with “extensive damage” to her leg, a police spokeswoman said. Her condition was stable.

Citi Bike released a statement Monday afternoon in response to the incident, saying “Together with the City of New York, we wish her a full recovery. The safety of our riders continues to be our top priority, and we will keep working with the City of New York on its street safety efforts.”

The crash was just a few blocks from the first Citi Bike fatality recorded in the city, which occurred in June on 26th Street near Eighth Avenue, when a coach bus struck and killed Dan Hanegby, 36, of Brooklyn Heights.