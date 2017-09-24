Citi Bike rider struck and injured by a car in Chelsea, police say

The collision comes months after another cyclist using the ride-share program was killed by a bus.

A Citi Bike rider was struck and injured by a car in Chelsea late Sunday afternoon, police said. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

A cyclist riding a Citi Bike was in critical condition on Sunday after being struck by a car in Chelsea, police said.

The rider, who was not immediately identified, was riding near the corner of 21st Street and Ninth Avenue when they were hit around 11:50 p.m., police said.

The driver of the car remained at the scene. The cyclist was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear.

The collision comes just months after 36-year-old Dan Hanegby was struck and killed by a bus in June while using the ride-share program. Hanegby was the first Citi Bike rider to be killed since the program debuted four years ago.

In an unrelated incident, another Citi Bike rider suffered extensive leg damage when she was pinned under a turning dump truck in midtown earlier this month.