Citi Field calls cops on man with 80 speakers in his van during Mets game, police say

The Citi Field bullpen called the cops during a game, a police source said.

A 47-year-old man was arrested over the weekend for loading up his van with dozens of speakers in Queens and blasting his music so loud even the Citi Field bullpen called the cops, a police source said.

Nelson Hidalgo, with Coors Light in hand, allegedly plastered the back of his van with about 80 different speakers ranging in size and swung the doors open, blasting music through Willets Point on Saturday night.

Hidalgo, armed with several high-output amplifiers and parked at the intersection of 127th Street and 35th Avenue at about 10:45 p.m., drew a large crowd, police said.

And as complaints started rolling in to police, the Mets struggled to come back against the Braves. That’s when one of the bull pens at the stadium — just steps from the intersection — called 911, adding baseball to the complaints stacking up against him.

“I spent over $20 grand on this equipment,” Hidalgo allegedly told police that night, according to court records. “I know it’s illegal, but it’s the weekend.

“How come I don’t get a ticket this time?” he added. “I usually get a ticket or it gets thrown out; or I pay a little fee.”

Hidalgo, who has no prior arrests, was charged with second-degree criminal nuisance, general noise prohibition, disorderly conduct, and obstructing the driver’s view.

He was released without bail and told to return to court on August 1. An attorney for Hidalgo did not immediately respond to a request for comment