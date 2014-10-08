City based web domain launches publicly

City webmasters, small businesses and residents now have the chance to show off their Big Apple pride online. The mayor’s …

City webmasters, small businesses and residents now have the chance to show off their Big Apple pride online.

The mayor’s office made the .nyc domain available to all individuals who have a physical address in the five boroughs Wednesday. New York is now the first city in the country to have its own domain name and Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen said it will be very beneficial to those who use it.

“We know in order to compete in the global economy, a strong web presence is a must,” she said.

Anyone interested in creating a .nyc domain must live in the city and can register at ownit.nyc. Over the last few months, 10,000 New Yorkers registered domains during the test periods including first lady Chirlane McCray who created her blog flo.nyc, Il Forno Bakery in the Bronx and even community groups like ForestHills.nyc.