City begins Sandy reconstruction project in Belle Harbor

Construction is expected to be done in June 2016.

Work commenced Monday to restore parts of the Belle Harbor’s iconic beachfront streets that were destroyed by Superstorm Sandy.

The nearly $12 million project, which was funded by federal and city money, will make extensive repairs to the sidewalks curbs, roadways, sewers and water mains between Beach 127th Street and Beach 149th Street. In addition to the repairs, the city’s Department of Transportation and Department of Design and Construction will install features that will beautify the neighborhood and safeguard it from future storms.

“This project is the result of an inspiring collaborative effort amongst all levels of government and community leaders,” Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said in a statement.

Construction, which is expected to be done in June 2016, will include key improvements to dozens of sections of the neighborhood.

The roadway, sidewalk and curb will be reconstructed at Beach 9th Street from the beach to Seagirt Avenue. The city will install a “shoreline rehabilitation end treatment” that includes structures to prevent erosion.

Similar work will take place at East 10th Road from Cross Bay Boulevard to Jamaica Bay and 127th Place from 34th Avenue to Northern Boulevard.