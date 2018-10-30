News Zero tolerance harassment policies for bars and clubs at center of 3 bills from City Councilman Rafael Espinal Jr. wants to "raise awareness that harassment will not be tolerated no matter what the setting." City Councilman Rafael Espinal Jr. wants bars and clubs to teach staff how to intervene when they see harassment. Photo Credit: Official NYC Council Photo by William Alatriste By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Updated October 30, 2018 5:29 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A City Council bill aims to make a night out safer for club-goers and bar hoppers. City Councilman Rafael Espinal Jr. said he plans to introduce three bills Wednesday that would require club and bar owners to take steps to prevent sexual harassment and assault in their establishments. One measure would mandate that staff are trained on how to identify harassment and intervene, and another would have the city's relatively new Office of Nightlife assist with the training campaign. A third bill would compel establishments to post rules stating the venues will not tolerate harassment or unwelcome interactions. Espinal said he hopes to reach a consensus on precisely what is forbidden under this zero tolerance policy as the bill comes before the Committee on Consumer Affairs, which he chairs. "The importance of these bills is to: one, raise awareness that harassment will not be tolerated no matter what the setting, and two, provide information on what to do if they are harassed," Espinal said. By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.