FIRST ON amNY: City Council Transportation Chair urges Gov. Hochul to offset future fare hikes in coming budget proposal

City Council Transportation Chair Selvena Brooks-Powers urged Gov. Kathy Hochul in a Monday letter to boost subsidies for offsetting future subway and bus fare increases in her forthcoming budget proposal, amNewYork has learned.

In Brooks-Powers’ missive, a copy of which her office shared first with amNewYork, she asked the governor to include an additional $633.6 million in her 2027 Executive Budget proposal rather than follow through on the MTA’s planned hikes for subway and bus fares in 2027 and 2029. The governor is set to announce her budget proposal in January, which is when the next fare increase takes effect.

The council member’s request would not affect the upcoming hike from the current cost of $2.90 to $3 per ride. It would, however, impact future hikes planned for calendar years 2027 and 2029, according to her office.

“This targeted support would protect vulnerable New Yorkers from additional financial strain, safeguard ridership recovery, and ensure the agency has the stability it needs to continue delivering on critical improvements,” Brooks-Powers wrote in the letter.

The fare increases are expected to raise $350 million in additional yearly revenue for the MTA. The money the agency generates from fares accounts for about a quarter of its approximately $20 billion operating budget. At the same time, the MTA is battling fare evasion that is costing the subways hundreds of millions of dollars a year in revenue.

Hochul spokesperson Sean Butler responded in a statement saying: “Governor Hochul has consistently ensured the MTA has the resources it needs to deliver the service New Yorkers deserve while preserving affordability. She will continue to advance both priorities in the coming year and will review the Council Member’s letter.”

Brooks-Powers, a Democrat who represents a swath of southeast Queens, said increasing the fare above $3 in the years to come could make it more financially difficult for New Yorkers across the city to perform everyday tasks like getting to work, school, and doctors’ appointments.

“For families across the five boroughs, especially in communities like the one I represent in southeast Queens, reliable and affordable transportation is the foundation of economic mobility and stability,” Brooks-Powers said. “Keeping fares stable is vital to preventing avoidable hardship for the riders who keep New York moving.”

Danny Pearlstein, director of policy and communications at the transit advocacy group Riders Alliance, applauded the council member’s letter as a way to lessen the cost burden New Yorkers face when taking public transit.

“Affordability is on the minds of every New Yorker, and transit riders are no exception,” Pearlstein said. “The chair’s effort is well-meaning, and I think she’ll contribute to the conversation.”

The group has pushed for further expanding the city’s subsidized fare program, Fair Fares. The program cuts the cost of subway and bus rides in half for New Yorkers living at or below 145% of the federal poverty level.

Riders Alliance advocates for boosting the program to cover anyone making at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. Pearlstein said Brooks-Powers has been a key ally in his group’s fight to grow the program.

“The chair has been a great ally of ours in the campaign to expand Fair Fares,” Pearlstein said. “And we look forward to working with her during the budget this year.”