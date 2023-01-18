On Wednesday, the City Council held a hearing examining the CityFHEPS program, a local rental assistance program, and proposed legislation that to amend its eligibility requirements and provide greater assistance to people in danger of falling into homelessness.

Similar to the Section 8 housing choice voucher program, many sheltered, unhoused, and at-risk individuals and families rely on the cityFHEPS program to transition into permanent housing. The Committee on General Welfare, which oversees the city’s social and homeless services departments, held the Jan. 18 hearing in the Council chambers.

One bill, sponsored by Council Member Pierina Ana Sanchez, would remove the current eligibility requirement that an individual or family prove that they are employed. The bill would also change the maximum total gross income for eligibility for a CityFHEPS rental assistance voucher from 200 percent of the federal poverty level to 50 percent of the area median income, which is $46,700 for an individual and $77,400 for a family of six.

Sanchez said she hopes her bills would remove some bureaucratic barriers that make obtaining CityFHEPS impossible for some families.

“We need to remove barriers to access to move more and more into permanent housing,” Sanchez said.

Manhattan/Bronx Council Member Diana Ayala sponsored another bill that would prohibit the NYC Department of Social Services from “requiring an individual or family to reside in a shelter before becoming eligible for a CityFHEPS rental assistance voucher.”

The city’s Department of Homeless Services (DHS) processes thousands of vouchers each year and there are currently 26,000 households in the city using CityFHEPS, said Molly Park, first deputy commissioner of DHS. Shelter residents, according to the department, have to wait on average between 17 and 21 days to hear back from CityFHEPS program staff about their eligibility.

But this time period contradicts what council members have heard from many CityFHEPS recipients, who have said they have waited four to six months before starting the transition process. Park said delays could happen because “there are lot of players in the process who need to do something. We need landlords to do something. We need income documentation from clients.” Sometimes, just one missing paystub could prolong the process, Park added. “There’s multiple points along the process where delays can happen,” Park said. “Then there’s a slew of unique circumstances.”

Park also acknowledged claims that staffing shortages have contributed to significant delays in voucher administration and processing.

“It’s been a challenging labor market for our providers,” Park said. “We are absolutely aware there are cases that take too long, but the majority of cases move along relatively smoothly.”

There are currently 100 people on the DHS rehousing team that help process vouchers, and DHS is planning to create an additional team to troubleshoot and answer questions from clients and landlords. Park addressed what’s known as the 90-day rule, which requires people to be in shelters for three months before they are eligible for CityFHEPS: “The biggest limitation is housing supply. There are households in the shelter system who have held a shopping letter for more than 90 days. The timing isn’t the issue, it’s the ability to find housing where you can use the CityFHEPS voucher.”