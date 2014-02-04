City Council overturns six vetoes by Bloomberg

The City Council voted Tuesday to undo some of former Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s final vetoes.The council overrode vetoes to six …

The City Council voted Tuesday to undo some of former Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s final vetoes.

The council overrode vetoes to six pieces of legislation, including one that mandates that the NYPD provide the public with data about crime in the city’s parks and another that requires the department to post information on hit-and-runs online.

Last year, the city passed a bill that required all agencies to post public data online so that all New Yorkers have access to the information.

One of the vetoed bills tweaked the city’s Paid Sick Leave legislation, which the current administration aims to expand. The law allows workers to accrue and carry over up to 40 hours of sick leave and mandates that employers inform their staff about their paid sick time rights under the law.