The City Council sued Mayor Eric Adams’ administration on Tuesday in a bid to block its recent executive order allowing federal immigration agents to re-establish offices on Rikers Island.

The suit alleges that Adams directed First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro to sign the executive order last week as part of a “corrupt bargain” with President Trump’s administration that led to it dropping his federal corruption case. Adams announced his intention to sign the executive order in February, shortly after meeting with Trump’s “Border Czar” Tom Homan, just days after Trump’s Justice Department moved to dismiss his charges.

“Mayor Eric Adams, as part of a corrupt quid pro quo bargain to end the federal criminal case against him, promised to let United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) return to Rikers Island and set up an office,” the suit reads. “The Trump Administration has repeatedly confirmed that they will use that office and ICE’s presence on Rikers to supercharge their mass deportation efforts.”

Council leaders believe the move leaves the city’s undocumented immigrants vulnerable to deportation by opening the door to cooperation between ICE and city law enforcement on civil rather than just criminal matters — in violation of its sanctuary laws.

“Once again, this City Council is standing firm to protect the rights and safety of all New Yorkers against attacks by the Trump administration—because the city’s mayor won’t stop placing his own personal interests ahead of the people of our city,” City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said in a statement.

The mayor, his attorneys, and DOJ officials have consistently denied that there was any quid pro quo.

The council wants a state judge to grant a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to immediately prevent ICE agents from once again operating on the island jail complex for the first time since 2014. The move comes after the council voted last week to give Speaker Adrienne Adams the authority to sue the mayoral administration on the body’s behalf.

Mayor Adams, Mastro, and the city Department of Correction are all named as defendants in the legal action.

The council argues that the executive order violates city conflict of interest law because of Mayor Adams’ alleged deal with the Trump administration. It also alleges that Adams did not truly remove himself from the process of approving the order, even though he delegated the task of signing it to Mastro.

“Mayor Adams denies having recused himself from the decision, and conflicts-of-interest laws that bar the compromised Mayor from himself taking official action also bar him from enlisting Mastro to do his bidding,” the suit reads.

In response, Adams spokesperson Kayla Mamelak Altus said the suit “seems baseless and contrary to the public interest in protecting New Yorkers from violent criminals.” She repeated City Hall’s claim that the executive order does not violate the city’s sanctuary laws because it only allows DOC cooperation with ICE on criminal investigations and not civil matters.

City Hall argues the move was necessary to target “transnational gang” members who were designated as terrorists by the Trump administration.

When it comes to Mastro’s authority, Mamelak Altus said: “The first deputy mayor conducted a thorough and independent assessment, which included multiple visits to Rikers Island, conversations with federal law enforcement and our own Department of Correction officers, and more.”

The suit alleges Mastro “made no meaningful independent analysis of the situation.”