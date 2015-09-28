City investigating new Legionnaires’ cases in Morris Park, Bronx

The seven diagnoses occurred in the Morris Park section between Sept. 21 and Sept. 27

The city announced Monday it identified a new batch of cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the Bronx.

The seven diagnoses occurred in the Morris Park section between Sept. 21-27, according to Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett.

Bassett urged New Yorkers who are experiencing flu-like symptoms to consult a doctor.

The patients who live or work in the neighborhood range between the ages of 45 and 75 and are currently hospitalized. Mayor Bill de Blasio said they all had underlying health conditions.

The outbreak isn’t connected to the Legionella bacteria found in the Opera House Hotel, which was the source for most of this summer’s Legionnaires’ outbreak that killed 12 people and sickened more than 120.