City launches alpha site tailored at improving its websites

The site comes as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s campaign to make the city more transparent.

The city wants the public to help tweak its online services.

The mayor’s office launched alpha.nyc.gov Wednesday, tailored at improving its websites. The site comes as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s campaign to make the city more transparent and approachable to residents in the digital world.

“We’re not replacing nyc.gov, but we want to see what we can learn to make it better, and to make every website we build better,” Jessica Singleton, the city’s chief digital officer said in a statement.

The site will first feature options for the three most used services on nyc.gov: finding a job, paying a parking ticket and getting an IDNYC. There will be three drop-down menus where New Yorkers can easily access those options with a click.

Users can lend feedback on the site with a link. The city said it plans on putting new offerings from other agencies in the future, but will keep the alpha site limited to a few services at a time.

“We want to find out the most effective way to help [New Yorkers] with these requests online,” Singleton said.