Hard to swallow: NYC probes Nathan’s Famous Coney Island flagship after family says razor found in hot dog

A frame from a TikTok video shows what a woman described as a razor blade she found in a hot dog purchased at the Brooklyn landmark

The city Department of Health is investigating Nathan’s Famous restaurant in Coney Island after a family from Arizona claimed in a viral video that they found a razor blade inside a hot dog they bought at the flagship location.

In a TikTok video posted by the mother on Monday, the family pulls what appears to be a straight razor lodged in a hot dog covered in mustard and onions.

“I’m still in shock. We found a blade inside the hot dog, and they claimed it didn’t come from them,” she wrote, saying no one was injured during the incident at the Brooklyn landmark.

The woman, who was visiting New York City on vacation, told amNewYork she reported the incident to the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene after employees at the Surf Avenue location denied responsibility for the close call that left the family shaken.

Nathan’s Famous staff reportedly told the family the metal object did not come from their kitchen. Representatives for the company did not respond to repeated requests for comment on Wednesday.

“He didn’t even say sorry,” she wrote online. “He said it could’ve come from the onions. Then he said it could have come from the mustard. We poured the mustard!”

The woman, who declined an interview, wrote that she was “bawling [her] eyes out” after the discovery and described the object as looking “like a barber straight razor.”

A spokesperson for the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene confirmed that it had received a complaint and is investigating the claim.

The Surf Avenue location is the original Nathan’s Famous, a longtime Coney Island landmark known for its annual hot dog eating contest every Fourth of July.