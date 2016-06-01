City reduces NYC Parks recreation fee for veterans, disabled

The city has reduced the annual membership rate for veterans and people with disabilities to $25 for access to 36 …

The city has reduced the annual membership rate for veterans and people with disabilities to $25 for access to 36 NYC Parks recreation centers.

“Our parks are a vital resource and these new lower rates will make using them more affordable for our veterans and persons with disabilities,” Deputy Mayor for Strategic Policy Initiatives, Richard Buery said yesterday.

Standard passes for adults range from $100 to $150.

The membership includes arts and technology courses, sports programs, and fitness and dance classes. Various facilities are also available, such as game rooms, gyms, indoor tracks, and indoor pools, according to the NYC Parks website.

The centers also have at least one “Adaptive Hub” in each borough, which allows people with disabilities to take part in activities.

“New York City has some of the most renowned public parks and recreational centers in the world,” Brooklyn Borough President, Eric L. Adams, said.

“By expanding access for military veterans and people with disabilities, the City will fulfill the promise of having its parks support every New Yorker.”