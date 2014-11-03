NYC launches campaign at JFK airport to promote outer boroughs

The aim is to bring foreign tourists into locations throughout the five boroughs.

International visitors coming through Kennedy Airport will get a glimpse at more than just the sights and sounds of Manhattan.

NYC & Company, the city’s tourism wing, unveiled its latest campaign at the airport this week that aims to bring foreign tourists into locations throughout the five boroughs. Terminals 1, 4, and 8 have 37 panels featuring artwork of hot spots in the neighborhoods.

“The JFK welcome campaign puts every borough in front of the more than 15 million visitors who go through those terminals every year,” Fred Dixon, the president and CEO of NYC & Company said in a statement.

The panels differ in sizes with the largest 20 feet-by-38 feet and 15 of them are borough specific. Since 2013, the city has been encouraging tourists to go and visit the outer boroughs with its Neighborhood x Neighborhood campaign.

Among the neighborhoods that received a bigger spotlight include Bushwick, the South Bronx, and Sunnyside.

This is the second time the city has had a tourism campaign inside the airport. In 2007, NYC & Company launched “Ask the Locals,” a campaign featuring city celebrities, like Robert De Niro and Padma Lakshmi, who talked about their favorite New York sites.