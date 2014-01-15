City settles for $18M with arrested 2004 RNC protesters

The city agreed to an $18 million settlement with about 1,800 protesters and others who said they were falsely arrested …

Manhattan’s average rent rose from $3,762 in 2012 to $3,905 in 2013, according to a report. Photo Credit: YouTube

The city agreed to an $18 million settlement with about 1,800 protesters and others who said they were falsely arrested and had their First Amendment rights violated during protests against the 2004 Republican National Convention in Manhattan, it was announced Wednesday..

Pending a federal judge’s approval, the plaintiffs will share $10.3 million and their attorneys will get $7.6 million. Many of those arrested were held for days at an old bus depot at Pier 57, dubbed "Guantanamo on the Hudson" for alleged unsanitary conditions.

The U.S. District Court later found that no probable cause existed for many of the arrests. A handful of cases have yet to be resolved. Four plaintiffs did not accept the settlement and will go to trial.