City starts ‘Know Your Zone’ campaign before hurricane season

Officials announced a new campaign on Thursday to inform New Yorkers about the city’s six evacuation zones as hurricane season begins.

The “Know Your Zone” awareness campaign includes a website (nyc.gov/knowyourzone) and ads that will appear on subways and even coffee mugs.

Hurricane season begins on June 1 and runs through November. NOAA is predicting a near-normal or below-normal Atlantic hurricane season, likely with one or two major hurricanes.

This season’s first named storm will be known as Arthur. See the full list of names here: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/aboutnames.shtml#atl