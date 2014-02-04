City to get walloped with 3-to-5 inches of snow Wednesday

Monday’s snow may still be melting, but New Yorkers can expect to wake up to another 1 to 3 inches …

Monday’s snow may still be melting, but New Yorkers can expect to wake up to another 1 to 3 inches of it, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a winter storm warning yesterday.

That will combine with 1 to 2 inches of sleet expected to fall today. The storm, a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet, was expected to start overnight and last until this evening, meteorologists said. Yesterday, the city’s Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert, indicating it would prepare for the snow by loading salt spreaders, attaching plows to sanitation trucks and preparing tire chains. The department canceled garbage and recycling collection Wednesdayso the city can focus on snow removal first. Alternate side parking has been canceled Wednesdayas well.

Another storm — which would be the third this week — is set to strike this weekend. The National Weather Service said there is a 50% chance of snow on Sunday.