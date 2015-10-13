The city that never sleeps and the City of Light will announce an exchange program Wednesday that allows their respective tech hubs grow on the other side of the Atlantic.

The city's Economic Development Corporation is accepting applications for its first NYC-Paris Business Exchange, which will allow 10 companies to spend six months in France to do business and learn from that city's business leaders. French-based entrepreneurs will also have the same opportunity to come to New York.

EDC's president, Maria Torres-Springer, said the Big Apple has a strong relationship with Paris and it represents a good starting point for the thousands of startups to show off their big ideas to a foreign market.

"More than ever before, emerging businesses are thinking about how to operate across multiple countries as a means to grow their companies and tap into international talent and consumers," she said in a statement.

Applicants must show "strong potential for international expansion, a proven track record of success, and a well-defined business plan," according to EDC. Entrepreneurs from fields such as tech, arts, fashion, design, tourism, food and beverage, and others are encouraged to apply.

Applications, which are available at http://www.nycparisstartups.com, are due Nov. 30, and winners will be announced later this fall.