City to streamline process for tuition reimbursement for special needs programs

Parents of children with special needs will receive better help from the city, following an agreement with the city and state Tuesday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver announced a package of administrative changes that will streamline the process for those parents who seek reimbursement for their kids’ special ed needs.

The mayor said too many parents were sidelined while the Department of Education spent too much time litigating cases for tuition reimbursement for programs outside public schools.

Starting Sept. 1 the DOE will seek settlement within 15 days of receiving notice of a parent who wants to place their child in a school, expedite payments to parents and reduce the frequency of paper work for the litigation.