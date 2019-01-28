LATEST PAPER
NYC Civil Service exam application process just got easier

The revamped OASys website now allows users to save their personal info, experience details and other data.

The city's Department of Citywide Administrative Services on

The city's Department of Citywide Administrative Services on Monday relaunched its OASys website for Civil Service test applications.

New Yorkers looking to apply for city jobs will now have a more streamlined experience.

The city's Department of Citywide Administrative Services on Monday relaunched its OASys website for Civil Service test applications. The original service first launched in 2007, and DCAS' designers considered feedback from nearly 500,000 users for the much needed update.

Users can now have their personal information, experience details and other data saved to their profiles to help speed up the application process for tests. In addition, users will be able to see their score and ranking on the site, instead of having to wait for the information to be sent to them.

"We want to make it simpler and easier for New Yorkers to apply for Civil Service exams. This new application system will do just that by eliminating duplication and improving transparency,” DCAS Commissioner Lisette Camilo said. 

When a city agency interviews applicants, it uses the scores and rankings to evaluate candidates for a variety of jobs. The lists remain active for four years, according to DCAS. 

Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories.

