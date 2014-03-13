Clinton up big on Christie in Iowa prez poll

Hillary Clinton has 45% to 35% edge over New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie among Iowa voters in the 2016 presidential election, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.

The results are a big shift from the Dec. 17 poll — before for Christie’s Bridgegate scandal — showing the governor with the a 45 to 40% edge over the former secretary of state.

When voters were asked whether Clinton would make a good president, 55% said yes. Clinton was the only candidate included in the poll who received a positive score.

Comparatively, President Barack Obama himself had a low approval rating of only 39%.

In the new poll, Clinton also had double digit leads over several other potential Republican contenders: She leads 49 to 39% over Rand Paul; 51% to 35% over Sen; Ted Cruz and 51% to 37% over former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

The poll — which has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points — was a survey of 1,411 registered voters in Iowa, conducted March 5 to 11.