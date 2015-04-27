Cody Lewis, of Queens, dies during Navy SEALS training in pool

Authorities are investigating the death. Another man also died.

A pair of Navy SEALS, including one from Queens, died during physical fitness training in Virginia, Lt. David Lloyd, a spokesman for the Naval Special Warfare Group Two, said in an email Monday.

The incident is still under investigation and the men were found at the bottom of a pool.

Queens native Seth Cody Lewis, special warfare operator first class, was found along with Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Brett Allen Marihugh. They were both taken to area civilian hospitals where Lewis, 32, was pronounced dead shortly after. Marihugh, a 34-year-old Michigan native, died from his injuries on Sunday, Lt. Lloyd said in a statement.

Lewis joined the Navy in December 2006 after enlisting in the marines in 2001.

“Lewis is a loving husband, friend, and son-in-law, survived by his wife Kristy and beloved dogs Baby, Kona and Lyla,” Lt. Lloyd said in the statement.

Lewis has had multiple deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq. He has earned several medals, including a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star with Combat Valor.

Marihugh, also joined the Navy in December 2006 after serving in the Marine Corps from 1999 to 2003. He was originally from Livonia, Michigan, which is less than 30 minute west of Detroit.

Marihugh is survived by his father, Michael Marihugh, mother, Sandra Murray, his sisters, Sheradyn and Meghan, and his stepmother, Zona, Lt. Lloyd said in the statement.

“Both of these fierce warriors were admired and highly respected among everyone who knew them,” Capt. Pete Vasely, Commander of the Naval Special Warfare Group Two said in a statement. “We will continue to investigate what happened. We owe it to the families and our teammates.”