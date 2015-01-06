Cold temps to hit city

New York is about to see the mercury drop to dangerously cold temperatures Wednesday.The forecast calls for a high of …

New York is about to see the mercury drop to dangerously cold temperatures Wednesday.

The forecast calls for a high of 26 degrees, plunging to as low as 7 degrees at night, with a wind chill between zero and -15 degrees.

The frigid weather had the city warning residents to take caution and dress warmly, especially the elderly, the homeless and people with medical issues.

“The city will deploy all tools at its disposal to reach our most vulnerable populations … but we ask our fellow New Yorkers to help,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “If you see someone who looks like they may be at increased risk, report it immediately.”