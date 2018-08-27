CUNY students with kids get extra help thanks to city’s $600G Childcare Initiative

The initiative will provide day care and tutoring programs for more than 1,500 infants and toddlers.

Parents attending CUNY this semester will get extra help keeping an eye on their children.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson announced last week that the city will make a $600,000 investment to the CUNY Childcare Initiative, which provides day care services for students with children. The program, which is at 18 colleges, was created in the last city budget and will serve 1,461 students and more than 1,500 infants and toddlers according to the speaker.

“Being a parent is the hardest job in the world, but we know being a college student is pretty tough as well,” he said in a statement. “Needless to say, juggling both can feel impossible, which is why the Council created this initiative for parents.”

In addition to providing the parents with free supervised care for their children, the centers at 18 select colleges will also offer other services, including academic tutoring and other programs for the kids.

The centers will have extended hours and will be open during the weekend, according to Johnson.

CUNY schools began their fall semester on Monday and Councilwoman Inez Barron, who chairs the committee on higher education, said the program will alleviate some of the stress from these students.

“Our CUNY students are under a lot of stress because they have to cover tuition, textbooks, rent, food, child care and other basic necessities,” she said in a statement.