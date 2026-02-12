People are asked to show their passes to enter Columbia University as campus access is restricted ahead of the new school year in New York City, U.S., August 12, 2024. REUTERS/Adam Gray

Columbia University has revised its job fair policy after it promoted a federal government event on its School of Professional Studies (SPS) website, amNewYork has learned.

The Ivy League school, which has been at the center of headline-making anti-ICE protests in recent weeks, listed a “virtual career expo” by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) border patrol arm. DHS also oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations nationwide.

According to a listing about the Feb. 18 event, which was scrubbed from the school’s website following an amNewYork inquiry, CBP recruiters will be available online via live chat in job-specific booths to discuss career opportunities within the government agency. Other DHS agencies are scheduled to attend.

“If you’re looking for an opportunity in federal law enforcement, including entry-level applicants and those with one or more years in law enforcement and/or with military background, this is the perfect event for you,” the listing states. “U.S. Customs and Border Protection is seeking skilled and dedicated professionals interested in mission support roles in intelligence, criminal investigation, international trade, procurement, facilities management, forensics, engineering, business administration and more.”

Columbia University was at the center of controversy and public outcry after one of its students, pro-Palestinian protestor Mahmoud Khalil, was detained multiple times by ICE between 2025 and 2026. He is scheduled to be deported, likely to Algeria, pending litigation.

Columbia staff member asks why should school associate ‘with a Gestapo’

One Columbia staff member told amNewYork under condition of anonymity that he was furious when he found out the school was promoting a CBP job fair.

“ICE is proving itself to be depraved, using people all the time, murdering people, offering nothing good,” the staffer said. “So why does Columbia want to have its students associated with a Gestapo?”

Gail, a Manhattan resident who lives near Columbia, expressed concern about the listing, citing a personal connection to ongoing ICE raids across the country. She told amNewYork that her family in Minnesota was directly affected by immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis, where federal agents shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti during an altercation with ICE on Jan. 24.

“I don’t want anything to do with ICE anywhere, close to anywhere, I live,” she said. “I’ve seen how horrible it is for my family in Minneapolis.”

On Thursday, Trump “Border Czar” Tom Homan announced that ICE is winding down its immigration surge in Minnesota.

In response to the public outcry over the CBP job fair listing, a spokesperson for Columbia clarified that the SPS is neither hosting the job fair nor conducting it in partnership with the CBP. The spokesperson explained that the event was promoted through “12twenty,” a third-party service used by higher-education institutions to disseminate job fair and career opportunities to students on various schools’ websites.

An early statement from Columbia about the job expo said the SPS does not “control or select” the employers available on the 12twenty network.

But the explanation failed to quell the unrest, prompting a change in the university’s policy. Columbia now says it will focus on promoting its own SPS events.

“As part of ongoing updates to enhance clarity and better highlight SPS programming, the Career Design Lab website will now focus on events organized specifically by SPS,” a statement posted online Wednesday night read. “Students and alumni will continue to have access to a broader range of external opportunities through the 12twenty platform.”

Meanwhile, not all educators and parents opposed the job fair.

Rich Candia, a retired NYC school teacher, said by taking down the listing, the school is holding information from students who might be interested in federal government, law enforcement or similar careers.

“This is quite hypocritical because the schools promote ‘choice’ but they are denying choice when they hinder the posting of such employment,” Candia said. “There’s going to be opposition to many issues, but by not promoting the federal government’s event, they are denying the sector of students who may have a profound interest in this particular livelihood.”

Rena Cella, another New Yorker, said “students should have the right to choose their future,” and does not feel that institutions should “cave” to outrage.

Lauren, another New Yorker who is the parent of a college freshman at Villanova School of Business, said Columbia “was wrong” to remove the listing.

“Not everyone holds the same views,” she said. “The political climate is very heavy and toxic right now.”

Meanwhile, Gail, a New Yorker who lives near Columbia, applauded the university’s decision to remove the listing.

“I’m thrilled they listened to the alumni, facility and community,” she said. “ICE has no place in our community. They cause destruction, upheaval, and in many cases, loss of life.”

amNewYork contacted the Department of Homeland Security for comment on this story and is awaiting a response.