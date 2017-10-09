Mayor Bill de Blasio started his march down Fifth Avenue for the annual Christopher Columbus parade by addressing the calls by some lawmakers and activists to remove the explorer’s statue from Columbus Circle.

De Blasio, speaking to reporters before the start of the parade, said the parade was about celebrating the successes of Italian-Americans and that all talk about removing the statue was premature.

“You can debate the historic figure of Christopher Columbus, but you can’t debate the contributions of Italian-Americans,” de Blasio said.

After violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, over a Confederate-era statue in August, de Blasio convened a panel to evaluate the city’s monuments and statues.

City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito suggested previously that the Columbus statue be examined in the process. That prompted protests from Italian-American groups who said the statue represented the struggles of Italians who immigrated to the United States.

boos and jeers directed @NYCMayor along today's Christopher Columbus Day Parade pic.twitter.com/qXNJX0gZcg — Laura Figueroa (@Laura_Figueroa) October 9, 2017

De Blasio said Monday, “No one is moving these statues ... in the short term. We need to think beyond any one historic figure.”

Along the rainy parade route, as spectators huddled under umbrellas, some jeered de Blasio.

“Booo de Blasio!” hecklers shouted near Grand Army Plaza.

Other spectators said they were less concerned about the statue controversy.

Frank Picucci, 65, of Ossining, said he came to see Italian-Americans marching proudly on Monday.

“I’m overwhelmed and proud to be a Italian-American. It’s a great experience,” he said.

Fellow Ossining resident Patricia Alzate, 57, who came to the United States from Colombia, said the parade was about all immigration.

“It’s not only immigration from Italy, it’s immigration from all over the world,” Alzate said.

Mario Cermele, 65, president of the Order Sons of Italy in America’s Antonio Meucci Lodge in White Plains, said “there should be no controversy. We’re very proud of our statues.”

“Our statues were erected by Italian-American immigrants to show pride,” said Cermele, who was born in Italy and lives in Mamaroneck. “The statue represents how proud we are, how far we’ve come. And it represents for all hope that dreams can come true.”

He said he believed every group “should have their own day,” and that it shouldn’t impinge on other groups.

“Every icon is not infallible,” he said.