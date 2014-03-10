LATEST PAPER
Column: Apple is gearing up for a big 4K push

By MIKE SCHUSTER/MINYANVILLE
To butcher a quote from Douglas Adams, 4K displays are generating excitement much in the same way 3D TV didn't. Ultra high-definition televisions and monitors have folks salivating over crystal-clear images that put Blu-ray to shame. Fortunately, displays are starting to drop to near-affordable costs, however customers are still waiting for technology and media content to play catch-up and widely support a horizontal resolution of 4,000 pixels.

In January, Netflix became one of the forerunners of the technology after announcing that its second season of House of Cards would be available in ultra-high definition on select TV sets. But with 4K still in its relative infancy, tech giants are still tinkering with graphical horsepower and bandwidth constraints for their big push into ultra-high definition.

Well, with its recent release of OS X Mavericks 10.9.3 beta to developers, Apple appears to be gearing up for a big 4K push -- and may release a ultra-high-def display very soon.

