LATEST PAPER
37° Good Evening
SEARCH
37° Good Evening
News

Column: Are Google, Amazon price cuts too good?

Minyanville

Minyanville

By ANDRE MOUTON/MINYANVILLE
Print

There's nothing quite like a good deal, and the Internet is full of good deals. Every day Facebook showers us with status updates, for which it never charges a dime. YouTube is free, and yet it provides us with so many hours of entertainment and such endless quantities of procrastination and schadenfreude.
 
And one of the best deals of all is the cloud. Unemployment checks might not buy you a DVD library, but they will cover a Netflix subscription. That's probably a good thing, because cloud technology also allows businesses to avoid buying new equipment and hiring new employees -- two budget items that fell out of favor during the Great Recession. So you can thank Web companies for the fact that, according to Credit Suisse, "corporate investment in technology is now farther below trend growth than it has been at any point in the last 50 years."
 
This raises the question: At which point does a good deal become a big problem? If you follow the technology sector, then you're probably aware that author Jeremy Rifkin has been trolling the Internet for the last two months, pushing a new book called “The Zero Marginal Cost Society.” He argues that the Web will soon have us all out of work and hunting for jobs in the nonprofit sector. And in the last few weeks, French economist Thomas Piketty became an international celebrity for claiming in a 700-page treatise that capitalism is rigged against the working guy.

Full story at Minyanville.
 

By ANDRE MOUTON/MINYANVILLE

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid A who's who of 2020 presidential contenders
Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants