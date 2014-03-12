LATEST PAPER
Column: Content providers have a ways to go

By MIKE SCHUSTER/MINYANVILLE
For cinephiles, this is a golden age of digital convenience. With help from YouTube, iTunes, Netflix, and Amazon, a night's worth of entertainment can be instantly accessed featuring almost any title one could think up.

Unfortunately, "almost" is the operative word.

Despite the fact that the music industry got its act together in the last decade and allowed for simple and immediate access to virtually every album ever created in a streaming or downloadable format, movie studios continue to cling to an antiquated release schedule that keeps in-theater titles -- as well as popular movies released ages ago -- from being easily accessed online. Netflix users know all too well the disappointment of wading through scores of straight-to-video schlock to find the movie they wish to see unavailable on Netflix Instant.

Full story at Minyanville.

