Column: Does Kinect make sense?

By MICHAEL COMEAU/MINYANVILLE
After watching Sony's PlayStation 4 consistently outsell its Xbox One, Microsoft announced on Tuesday that it was offering a new Xbox One package priced at $399 without its Kinect motion- and voice-control system.

The Xbox One launched with Kinect at $499, putting it at a $100 premium to the PlayStation 4, which did not include a motion system in the box.

Who's Playing?

The vast majority of people buying expensive consoles soon after launch are hard-core gamers who play hard-core games. And hard-core Xbox One games such as Electronics Arts’ “Titanfall” and Activision's “Call of Duty”: Ghosts do not require Kinect.

Full story at Minyanville.

