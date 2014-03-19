Column: Google ups ante in wearables game

As the world grows more impatient for Apple to finally reveal its entry in the wearables arena, Google just took …

The company has announced Android Wear, a version of its mobile OS designed specifically for wearables, and released a Developer Preview for download. Sporting a simplified look that remains feature-rich, Android Wear provides the typical searches, actions, and location-aware notifications in the recognizable “card style” found in Google Now and allows the user to control them via tap, swipe, or voice command. Although no Android Wear devices are available as of yet, Google gave us a taste of how Android Wear smartwatches may look and act when they’re released later this year.

